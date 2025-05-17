Janhvi Kapoor Says 'I Miss You’Ll' To Sister Khushi Who Is Off On A Vacation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor misses little sister Khushi Kapoor, who is off on a vacation.

Khushi took to her Instagram account and dropped some sizzling sneak peeks of her latest holiday. Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote "I miss you'll" in the comment section.

The diva dropped a gorgeous pic posing in a two-piece on the beachside.

In another capture, Khushi is all smiles as she walks by the beach in a breezy green dress, paired with a matching sweater. The post further included a few more stills of the 'Loveyapa' actress flaunting her picture-perfect physique in beach wear.

One image in particular caught our attention as Khushi was seen facing the camera with Orry. She also showed off her beautiful pink nail art in one of the photos.

If the last pic in the post is any hint, Khushi seems to be vacationing in one of the European countries, however, she has not disclosed the location of her holiday.

Khushi and Janhvi are often seen supporting one another unconditionally. During the release of Khushi's "Nadaaniyan", alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi turned into her biggest cheerleader.

Back in March this year, Janhvi said that Khushi looked like a 'princess' in the film's song "Tirkit Dhoom".

Taking to Instagram stories, Janhvi dropped a glimpse of the song, along with the caption,“Khushi Kapoor is looking like a princess and dancing like a dream.”

Both Khushi and Ibrahim faced a lot of criticism for their performance in "Nadaaniyan".

'The Archies' actress is yet to announce her next project after Shauna Gautam's directorial.

On the other hand, Janhvi will soon be seen in "Param Sundari" with Sidharth Malhotra. Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, the project is billed as a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Janhvi's lineup also includes "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," opposite Varun Dhawan and "Peddi," along with Ram Charan.