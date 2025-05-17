403
Iraq Presents 18 Initiatives, Donates USD 40 Mln To Gaza, Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani presented 18 initiatives at the Arab Summit hosted by Baghdad in an effort to enhance Arab cooperation, revealing a USD 40 million donation for the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon.
In his speech during the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad, Al-Sudani said that these initiatives would stimulate joint Arab action, including the establishment of an Arab Fund to support recovery and reconstruction efforts following crises, conflicts, and wars.
He announced his country's contribution of USD 20 million for the reconstruction of Gaza and another USD 20 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon.
Al-Sudani reaffirmed his country's support for ending conflicts in the region, as well as for Palestinian people's full right to a free and dignified life on their land.
He rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling for securing the delivery of humanitarian aid and stopping the massacres in Gaza and the attacks on the West Bank.
He also called for supporting the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and condemned the repeated attacks on civilians.
The Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated his country's firm stance in support of Syria's unity and sovereignty over its national territory, and rejected any aggression over Syrian territory.
He praised the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, expressing his hope that this step would contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.
He also welcomed the US-Iranian negotiations within the framework of a vision based on peace, coexistence, and productive communication. (pickup previous)
