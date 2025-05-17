MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's participation in the 6th Summit of the European Political Community marks another step in the country's deepening engagement with the European Union and European nations. While there was a time when Azerbaijan's relationship with the EU appeared to be stagnating, largely due to unfair treatment by previous EU administrations, Azerbaijan's firm diplomatic stance has played a crucial role in restoring and strengthening these ties.

Today, Azerbaijan is widely recognized as a reliable partner across multiple sectors, including political, geopolitical, energy, and transportation, and is also regarded as a valuable contributor to global problem-solving efforts. The EU now acknowledges that Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in shaping policies in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, making it an indispensable strategic partner.

The recent engagements between Azerbaijan and European leaders reinforce this reality. Kaja Kallas' visit to Azerbaijan, António Costa's phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev, and Ursula von der Leyen's joint meeting with Costa and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are clear indicators of the EU's recognition of Azerbaijan's significance. These interactions signal Azerbaijan's growing influence within European diplomatic circles, demonstrating the country's commitment to fostering regional stability and economic cooperation.

Overcoming barriers to political cooperation

Azerbaijan's political relations with the EU have fully recovered, reflecting a new phase of constructive dialogue. Armenia had previously attempted to monopolize regional engagement with the EU, pushing for divisive policies that could fragment diplomatic ties and create artificial separation lines in the South Caucasus. Certain factions within the EU supported these initiatives, but President Ilham Aliyev's decisive leadership effectively neutralized such attempts, ensuring that regional stability and cooperation took precedence.

Azerbaijan's strategic diplomacy continues to reinforce balanced regional relations, preventing unilateral influences and promoting cooperation over confrontation. Through direct engagement with European leaders, President Aliyev has reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to collaborative policymaking, illustrating the high level of interest and respect that European nations hold toward Azerbaijan.

Beyond its advancing relations with Europe, Azerbaijan has strategically expanded its ties with China, Central Asia, and the Middle East, further reinforcing its status as a regional power. This multilateral approach ensures a balance in economic and political partnerships, allowing Azerbaijan to engage with diverse global actors while maintaining a strong presence in European diplomacy.

By forging comprehensive strategic alliances with China, strengthening cooperation with Central Asia and the Middle East, and maintaining constructive engagement with the EU, Azerbaijan demonstrates its ability to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes. This ability to bridge Eastern and Western interests enhances Azerbaijan's global relevance, positioning it as an indispensable intermediary in international affairs.

Azerbaijan's future role as a middle power

Azerbaijan's consistent diplomatic and economic engagement with Europe and Asia reinforces its acceptance as a middle power in global affairs. The country's geopolitical importance, strategic alliances, and commitment to stability make it a reliable force in international policymaking.

European leaders recognize Azerbaijan's value as an energy partner, a key transportation hub, and a strategic actor in regional diplomacy. As economic cooperation deepens, Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security and connectivity infrastructure will continue to grow.

As the global landscape evolves, Azerbaijan's ability to strengthen diplomatic alliances, facilitate economic growth, and contribute to political stability will further solidify its standing in international affairs. Whether through diplomatic engagements, strategic partnerships, or economic initiatives, Azerbaijan's place in global affairs is becoming increasingly indispensable.

With its firm political stance, proactive diplomatic approach, and growing network of international alliances, Azerbaijan is poised to remain a key force in shaping global economic and political developments in the years ahead.