Patty Thompson, VP, And Jackie May, Director Will Attend ATD Intl Conference & EXPO
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 16th, 2025, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc., a recognized leader in customer and employee experience solutions, is excited to announce Patty Thompson, VP, CX Strategy & L&D, and Jackie May, Director, CX Strategy, will represent CXE at the ATD International Conference & EXPO in Washington, D.C., from May 18–21, 2025!
Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, D.C.
When: May 18–21, 2025
CXE Set to Join Global L&D Leaders at ATD 2025
This global stage brings together the sharpest minds in learning and development, and CXE is ready to lead the conversation.
They will be driving deeper into what's next-from breakthrough strategies to game-changing tools-shaping how organizations develop people, performance, and customer experiences at scale. Patty Thompson holds the ATD Professional Coaching Certificate and is a Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD®), reflecting her commitment to excellence in the field.
Event Highlights and Keynote Speakers
From gaining expert insights to connecting with industry leaders across 80+ countries, this event is about pushing boundaries and creating better workplaces. This year's theme, "Collective Insights. Lifelong Learning," emphasizes the importance of shared knowledge and continuous growth. The event features over 300 sessions covering various topics, including instructional design, leadership development, and learning technologies.
Keynote speakers include Olympic gold medallist and advocate Simone Biles, organizational behavior expert Amy C. Edmondson, and renowned author and entrepreneur Seth Godin.
Ready to join the global L&D community?
Learn more here:
We look forward to connecting with fellow professionals and gaining insights to enhance our customer experience strategies further.
We hope to see you there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
To discuss how to retool, rethink and reinvigorate your organization's employee and customer experiences, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
