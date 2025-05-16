Annual General Meeting 2025: Dividend Payment Of €0.95 Per Share Approved
EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Lippstadt (Germany)
16 May 2025
The shareholders of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“FORVIA HELLA”) have approved the payment of a dividend of €0.95 per share at today's Annual General Meeting 2025, with a majority of 99.99 percent. All other agenda items were also accepted by a large majority. This year, the Annual General Meeting 2025 was conducted in a purely virtual format; at the time of voting, 89.76 percent of the share capital participated in the meeting.
The proposed dividend entails a total distribution amount of €106 million. Accordingly, FORVIA HELLA continues its established dividend policy from previous years, whereby approximately 30 percent of the net profit is paid out to the Company's shareholders. In the fiscal year 2024, FORVIA HELLA achieved earnings for the period of €371 million. This figure notably includes the book gain of €119 million from the sale of the 50 percent share in the former joint venture Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), which was successfully closed in April 2024.
“2024 was a challenging yet successful business year for us. On the one hand, we achieved solid results in a difficult market environment, once again demonstrating our resilience and adaptability. For the first time in our company's history, we surpassed the €8 billion mark in regard to sales,” emphasized Bernard Schäferbarthold, CEO at FORVIA HELLA, in his speech at the Annual General Meeting.“On the other hand, we initiated many important changes that will further strengthen our competitiveness and solidify our leading market position. We are addressing the trends of tomorrow; we have the right technologies and the financial strength to successfully shape the transformation of mobility.”
An overview of the voting results, as well as the speech and presentation by the CEO, will be published on the company's website (in the“Investor Relations” section, under: Annual General Meeting 2025).
