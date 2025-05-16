403
IIS Evening Session Student Leaders Inducted
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The students' councils of Ideal Indian School (IIS)'s evening session for the academic year 2025–26 were officially inducted at a ceremony. Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb administered the oath of office to the newly-elected members and delivered the keynote address.
The event was graced by the heads of sections and departments. Following the oath, the council members Boys', Girls', and Junior sections were presented with their badges. They solemnly pledged to uphold the school's values, demonstrating honesty, responsibility and a strong commitment to serving their fellow students.
Members of the Student Councils are: Boys' Section: Head boy - Anishwar P, cultural secretary - Mohamed Akif, sports secretary - Muhammed Ahnab, head prefect -Mohammed Ali. Girls' Section: Head girl - Izzah Fathima, cultural secretary- Vaiga Vidhya Arun, sports secretary - Fathima Rua P T, head prefect - Bibi Ayesha.
The prefects, house captains, vice-captains and sports captains from the four Houses of Boys', Girls' and Junior sections and activity co-ordinators, house co-ordinators and housemistresses were also inducted on the occasion. Anu C Abbas, Khatijal S and Athulya are the activity co-ordinators of Junior, Girls' and Boys' sections, respectively.
Earlier, the programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur'an by Mohamed Rizal. The choir rendered the school anthem. Bindu Babu compered the programme. Head boy welcomed the gathering, while the head girl proposed a vote of thanks.
