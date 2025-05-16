Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro. The two discussed joint work to pursue a new golden era for U.S.-Japan relations. Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and discussed upcoming opportunities to further strengthen coordination, both bilaterally and together with the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, and through the Quad. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister also discussed opportunities for cooperation around energy security and ways the United States and Japan can strengthen deterrence and expand security coordination to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States support for Japan in achieving an immediate resolution of the abductions issue.