PROCOMER's Trade Mission To Silicon Valley Strengthens Costa Rica's Presence In Key Markets

From May 13 to 15, PROCOMER held meetings with key players in the tech industry, including potential investors and companies already operating in Costa Rica. These meetings served to strengthen business relationships, explore new avenues for expansion, and promote the country's ecosystem in areas such as corporate services, digital technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

"Costa Rica had everything it needed to become a key player in global tech decision-making. This mission was part of a clear agenda: to attract investment, strengthen relationships with leading companies, and position the country as a high-value destination for businesses seeking talent, legal certainty, and stability," said Mónica Umaña, Foreign Direct Investment Director at PROCOMER.

Silicon Valley has long been recognized as a global hub for innovation and technological development, home to giants like Google, Apple, and Meta, as well as many high-growth firms.

In this context, Costa Rica's services sector stood out as one of the pillars of the country's productive model. In 2024 alone, it generated $16.1 billion in exports-nearly half of the national total-and employed over 119,000 people. Information technology, along with business and financial services, led this growth and reinforced Costa Rica's appeal as a location for high-value global operations.

In addition to this mission, PROCOMER also reinforced its presence in other key U.S. markets, including through its recent participation in the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) in Florida.

Costa Rica's commitment to the growth of the services sector was reflected in concrete actions aimed at connecting with rapidly evolving industries, generating quality employment, and positioning the country as a relevant hub on the global investment map.

