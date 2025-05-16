Amazon UX Designer Yi Tang Presents Speculative AI Project 'Whisper' At Nycxdesign 2025

A concept demonstration of Whisper's mobile interface, showing real-time prompts, emotional feedback, and conversational guidance for introverts.

“Whisper” is a speculative UX system that quietly supports introverts with AI-powered real-time social guidance, now on view at NYCxDesign 2025.

- Yi Tang, Senior UX Designer at AmazonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a design world buzzing with generative AI and social platforms engineered for performance, Amazon Senior UX Designer Yi Tang is turning the conversation inward.At NYCxDesign 2025 , Tang is showcasing Whisper -a speculative user experience project-through a concept video presentation as part of Infinite Weaving, a curated exhibition exploring the convergence of craft, computation, and cultural design.Whisper imagines how wearable technology might quietly support introverts in navigating real-world social situations. The conceptual system combines a mobile app, a Bluetooth earbud, and a wristband controller to deliver discreet, real-time social guidance. It helps users rehearse before events, receive AI-generated prompts during conversations, and reflect afterwards. Designed with empathy, the interface simulates soft coaching-not to correct people, but to accompany them.“Not everyone thrives in loud, fast social environments,” Tang explains.“Whisper asks how technology might honor quiet personalities and act as an emotional scaffold rather than a performance tool.”Rooted in interdisciplinary research across personality psychology, HCI, and behavioral design, Whisper takes introversion seriously-not as a limitation, but as a valid and powerful way of being in the world. It explores how AI-powered, ambient systems might become emotionally attuned companions.Tang's design practice blends systems thinking with narrative. At Amazon, he leads the design of enterprise-scale UX solutions across complex platforms. His previous work includes contributions to creative technology and AI interaction design, always with a focus on human agency and emotional nuance.The origins of Whisper trace back to Tang's graduate thesis at Parsons School of Design. Yet its cultural sensitivity is shaped by his broader storytelling background-including Americaville, the award-winning documentary he co-produced. That film, centered on individuals navigating identity within idealized environments, mirrors Whisper's own inquiry: how can design support people who feel out of step with the dominant social rhythm?Whisper is on view at Infinite Weaving through May 18 as part of NYCxDesign's official 2025 programming. The project invites audiences to consider a quieter approach to interaction design-one shaped not by noise, but by resonance.For more details on Whisper and Yi Tang's design work, please visit his portfolio at .

