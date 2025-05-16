12 ADA University Students To Join Azercell's Summer Internship Program
Upon conclusion 12 ADA University students were selected to join Azercell's summer internship program following a rigorous skills and knowledge assessment process. Over the course of three months, the selected interns will gain hands-on experience across various departments of the company, allowing them to strengthen their professional competencies and enter the job market with greater confidence.
Azercell's internship program is designed to help young talents unlock their potential and support the development of highly skilled, future-ready workforce in Azerbaijan.
