12 ADA University Students To Join Azercell's Summer Internship Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of its commitment to the sustainable development of human capital, Azercell organized a series of seminars and interactive sessions for students within the framework of ADA University's Employability Week 2025.

Upon conclusion 12 ADA University students were selected to join Azercell's summer internship program following a rigorous skills and knowledge assessment process. Over the course of three months, the selected interns will gain hands-on experience across various departments of the company, allowing them to strengthen their professional competencies and enter the job market with greater confidence.

Azercell's internship program is designed to help young talents unlock their potential and support the development of highly skilled, future-ready workforce in Azerbaijan.

