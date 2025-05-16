Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Preparations Underway For Potential Meeting Between Ukraine-Russia Leaders Umerov

Preparations Underway For Potential Meeting Between Ukraine-Russia Leaders Umerov


2025-05-16 03:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced that a potential meeting at the level of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders is being prepared.

Speaking on television, Umerov commented on the outcomes of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports.

"Our goal in these talks was to discuss a ceasefire, followed by a prisoner exchange. We are also potentially preparing a meeting at the level of the countries' leaders," Umerov said.

Read also: Umerov: Ukraine, Turkey, US discussed prisoner release, return of children

He stressed that the sides had discussed a "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange.

"We are also working on other modalities for this exchange," he said, adding that the immediate focus will remain on resolving the issue of prisoners of war.

MENAFN16052025000193011044ID1109559563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search