Preparations Underway For Potential Meeting Between Ukraine-Russia Leaders Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced that a potential meeting at the level of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders is being prepared.

Speaking on television, Umerov commented on the outcomes of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports.

"Our goal in these talks was to discuss a ceasefire, followed by a prisoner exchange. We are also potentially preparing a meeting at the level of the countries' leaders," Umerov said.

He stressed that the sides had discussed a "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange.

"We are also working on other modalities for this exchange," he said, adding that the immediate focus will remain on resolving the issue of prisoners of war.