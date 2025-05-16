Minister Al-Kaabi Chairs 25Th Annual Energy Sector Qatarisation Review Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, chaired the Energy Sector's 25th annual Qatarisation Review meeting in the presence of senior executives and representatives from the companies participating in the Energy Sector Strategic Qatarization Plan.

Minister Al-Kaabi congratulated the participating companies on their achievements throughout the past 25 years and reaffirmed that Qatarization continues to remain a key strategic objective for Qatar's energy sector.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi speaking during the meeting.

Minister Al-Kaabi said:“I am pleased to note the dedicated efforts by Qatar's energy sector to deliver on our commitments. And, on our 25th anniversary, I can comfortably say that Qatarisation has grown beyond being a policy into becoming a transformative force that is enabling more and more achievements across our sector.”

The Minister praised efforts to further improve their Strategic Workforce & Qatarization Planning processes and to ensure that plans are aligned with each organization's vision and corporate objectives.

The Minister also provided an overview of some of the energy sector's strategic projects and investments across the energy value chain, which require the development of a workforce that will help maximize returns on those investments.“This is why,” His Excellency added,“Qatarisation is an important part of our growth plans, allowing us to ensure a pipeline of national talent that can lead our companies now, and in the future.”

Concluding his remarks, Minister Al-Kaabi said:“We have never wavered in our commitment to giving opportunities to young Qataris to build rewarding careers and to develop our national competencies in almost every field.”

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs presented the Annual Qatarization Crystal Awards, which are given to companies in recognition of their achievements in four categories. This year's recipients include Qatar Aluminium Limited (Qatalum) for“Support and Liaison with the Education Sector”, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd. (Q-Chem) for 'Supporting Qatarization', North Oil Company (NOC) for Support for Learning and Development, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) for 'Best Qatarization Progress'.

Minister Al-Kaabi also presented the Annual Qatarization Certificates, which recognise companies with the most significant improvements since the previous calendar year in three categories. This year's recipients include Oryx GTL for 'Support and Liaison with the Education Sector', Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO) for 'Supporting Qatarization', and Gulf Drilling International (GDI) for 'Support for Learning and Development'.