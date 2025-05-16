KVIC Reports 447% Surge In Sales, 49% Growth In Employment Over 11 Years

MENAFN - KNN India)The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has reported significant growth in production, sales, and employment over the past 11 years, according to Chairman Manoj Kumar.

Chairman Kumar attributed these achievements to the guidance of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the efforts of artisans working throughout India's rural areas, noting that these developments align with the national objective of achieving "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.

Production in the Khadi and Village Industries sector has increased by 347 percent since 2013-14, rising from Rs. 26,109.07 crore to Rs. 116,599.75 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

Sales figures demonstrated even stronger growth, increasing by 447 percent from Rs. 31,154.19 crore to Rs. 170,551.37 crore during the same period.

The Khadi textile segment specifically experienced a 366 percent increase in production, growing from Rs. 811.08 crore to Rs. 3,783.36 crore. Sales of Khadi textiles rose by 561 percent, from Rs. 1,081.04 crore to Rs. 7,145.61 crore.

Employment generation, a primary objective of KVIC, has also shown positive results with a 49.23 percent increase. The cumulative employment figure rose from 1.30 crore in 2013-14 to 1.94 crore in 2024-25.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), 1,018,185 units have been established with government-distributed margin money subsidies totaling Rs. 27,166.07 crore against loans of Rs. 73,348.39 crore.

This initiative currently provides employment to over 90 lakh individuals.

The Gramodyog Vikas Yojana Scheme has seen its budget increase by 134 percent, from Rs. 25.65 crore in 2021-22 to Rs. 60 crore for 2025-26.

Through this program, KVIC has distributed 287,752 machines, toolkits, and equipment, including electric pottery wheels, bee boxes, incense stick manufacturing machines, and various craft-related equipment.

KVIC has also made significant contributions to women's empowerment, with 57.45 percent of the 743,904 trainees at KVIC training centers being women.

Notably, artisan wages have increased by 275 percent over the last 11 years, with a 100 percent increase occurring in just the past three years.

(KNN Bureau)