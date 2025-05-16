Swiss-German Border Regions Reaffirm Stable Swiss-EU Relations
For Baden-Württemberg, Basel City and Aargau cross-border cooperation has proven to be close and trusting over many years, they declared a joint press release after a meeting in Rheinfelden, canton Aargau, on Friday.
“We form a common living and economic area,” said Dieter Egli, the mayor of Aargau.“That is why future-oriented and stable relations between Switzerland and the EU are crucial for us.”More More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
