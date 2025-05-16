Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss-German Border Regions Reaffirm Stable Swiss-EU Relations


2025-05-16 02:32:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Officials from the Swiss cantons of Basel City and Aargau and the German state of Baden-Württemberg have reaffirmed their commitment to stable and sustainable relations between Switzerland and the European Union. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 11:18 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Grenzregion setzt sich für stabile Beziehungen Schweiz-EU ein

For Baden-Württemberg, Basel City and Aargau cross-border cooperation has proven to be close and trusting over many years, they declared a joint press release after a meeting in Rheinfelden, canton Aargau, on Friday.

“We form a common living and economic area,” said Dieter Egli, the mayor of Aargau.“That is why future-oriented and stable relations between Switzerland and the EU are crucial for us.”

More More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?

Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explaine

