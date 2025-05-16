Techmediabreaks Bionoid Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK: BINP) Rebrands As AI Maverick Intel To Focus On AI-Driven Engagement

About Bionoid Pharma Inc.
Bionoid Pharma Inc. is a forward-thinking company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to unlock new commercial opportunities and improve digital engagement. With a strategic emphasis on growth through acquisitions, Bionoid's five-year roadmap includes acquiring revenue-generating businesses and integrating its proprietary AI Maverick technology to enhance operational efficiency and user experience.
AI Maverick is a versatile, AI-powered platform designed to support a wide range of applications, from intelligent customer interaction tools to dynamic communication and data-driven engagement systems. As Bionoid continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Maverick platform provides a foundation for innovation across multiple sectors. Through these initiatives, the company aims to build long-term value, attract strategic partners, and establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.
