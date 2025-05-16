Techmediabreaks Bionoid Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK: BINP) Rebrands As AI Maverick Intel To Focus On AI-Driven Engagement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bionoid Pharma (OTC PINK: BINP) has rebranded as AI Maverick Intel, Inc., signaling a strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence-powered customer acquisition and engagement solutions. The transformation follows the acquisition of AI Maverick Intel, a platform specializing in AI-based audience automation and intelligent two-way communication. The company aims to deploy its proprietary technology across healthcare, biotech, and other sectors to enhance targeting, engagement, and operational efficiency.

Bionoid Pharma Inc. is a forward-thinking company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to unlock new commercial opportunities and improve digital engagement. With a strategic emphasis on growth through acquisitions, Bionoid's five-year roadmap includes acquiring revenue-generating businesses and integrating its proprietary AI Maverick technology to enhance operational efficiency and user experience.

AI Maverick is a versatile, AI-powered platform designed to support a wide range of applications, from intelligent customer interaction tools to dynamic communication and data-driven engagement systems. As Bionoid continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Maverick platform provides a foundation for innovation across multiple sectors. Through these initiatives, the company aims to build long-term value, attract strategic partners, and establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

