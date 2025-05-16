Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Sikkim Day Celebrations At Secretariat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In continuation of the initiative by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to celebrate the foundation days of various states, the Department of Art, Culture, and Language organised a cultural programme at the Delhi Secretariat to celebrate Sikkim Day on Friday.

The objective of the event was to showcase the glorious cultural heritage, lively traditions, and historical legacy of the state of Sikkim, said an official.

Around 20 artistes associated with the Sahitya Kala Parishad presented captivating performances of Sikkim's folk dances, folk music, and traditional arts, bringing to life the diverse culturally rich of the state, he said.

Chief Minister Gupta said: "A significant number of Sikkim citizens reside in Delhi, contributing remarkably to the progress of not only their state but the entire nation through their hard work, dedication, and diligence.”

She said Sikkim is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage, peaceful lifestyle, and commitment to development, setting an example for the entire country.

“On this special day, I wish the people of Sikkim happiness, good health, and continuous progress,” she said.

Minister of Art, Culture, and Language Kapil Mishra said:“Sikkim is a leading state in India, not only culturally but also in terms of tourism, social, and economic contributions. The social, cultural, and educational collaboration between Delhi and Sikkim is continuously strengthening, and this partnership will grow even stronger in the coming years."

He said the state's rich heritage, inspiring traditions, and historical contributions are a matter of pride for the nation.“On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Sikkim,” he said.

The traditional Sikkimese folk dance mesmerised the audience at the Delhi Secretariat. This group dance, performed by the Tamang community, features vigorous footwork, intricate sounds, and the use of the Damphu instrument, symbolising joy and celebration.

Additionally, performances of the Khampa, Lion Dance, and Mask Dance by male and female artistes dressed in traditional attire created an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm at the Secretariat premises.

A special exhibition was also organised to display Sikkim's artistic traditions, craftsmanship, and cultural symbols, offering the audience a glimpse into the state's artistic talent and cultural richness.