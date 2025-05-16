Vuzix Smart Glasses Power Enterprise Deployments In Warehouse And Logistics For Major Multinational

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today acknowledged a public post made by Amazon on LinkedIn , which highlighted the use of Vuzix smart glasses to enhance warehouse operations.

According to the post, the smart glasses are supporting Reliability and Maintenance Engineering (RME) teams by enabling "see what I see" functionality-allowing central experts to virtually diagnose and resolve complex equipment issues in real time. This approach is improving safety, accelerating repairs, and enhancing productivity within large-scale logistics facilities.

Vuzix smart glasses have been purchased by the customer and are currently deployed to support maintenance operations and remote collaboration.

"This is another clear example of how Vuzix smart glasses are delivering real-world value to some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We're proud to support customers embracing wearable technologies to drive safety, efficiency, and digital transformation at scale."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI ) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities with Amazon, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at or ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected]

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED