CE Health Interactive Launches Two CME Grant Programs To Address Disparities In Migraine Care For Black Patients

CE Health Interactive announces the launch of 2 programs aimed at tackling gender & racial disparities in migraine care



Cynthia E. Armand, MD

Associate Professor of Neurology

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Fellowship Director & Clinical Director, Montefiore Headache Center

Bronx, NY

Larry Charleston IV, MD, MSc, FAHS

Chief Consultant, Charleston Health Neurology & Head Pain Consultants

Adjunct faculty, Thomas Jefferson University.

Pinckney, MI Hope O'Brien, MD, MBA, FAHS, FAAN

Founder & CEO, Headache Center of Hope

Cincinnati, OH

Accredited by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM) and funded by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, these programs are designed to equip healthcare providers with the tools to improve migraine care for Black patients.

Program Highlights

Improving Migraine Screening and Treatment in Black Female Patients

Black women face a higher burden of migraine-related disability while often encountering barriers to diagnosis and treatment. This program enhances awareness, diagnosis, and treatment approaches to improve patient outcomes.

"This program is crucial for addressing the unique challenges Black women face. By enhancing screening and treatment, we can make a real difference in their quality of life," says Dr. Cynthia Armand, MD.

Cross-Cultural Headache Care: Overcoming Racial Disparities

This initiative tackles the systemic barriers that prevent marginalized communities from accessing quality migraine care. It provides culturally competent strategies for healthcare providers to deliver equitable headache care.

"Understanding systemic barriers is critical to improving access to migraine treatment. By fostering cross-cultural understanding, we can drive meaningful change in healthcare," states Dr. Larry Charleston, MD.

Dr. Hope O'Brien, MD, adds, "These programs pave the way for a more inclusive healthcare system where every patient feels seen, heard, and treated with dignity."

Community Impact

Calvin L. Butts Jr., CE Health Interactive board member, underscores the importance of these initiatives: "Health disparities are a major concern in our community. These programs demonstrate a commitment not only to educating healthcare providers but also to empowering patients. Everyone deserves access to quality care."

Both CME programs will be delivered through webinars and interactive sessions, offering collaborative discussions and case studies that reflect the diverse experiences of migraine patients.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to participate in these transformative programs, launched on March 15.



Program 1: Register Here Program 2: Register Here

With these initiatives, CE Health Interactive is committed to reshaping migraine treatment for Black women and underserved communities, paving the way for equitable healthcare access.

About CE Health Interactive

CE Health Interactive (CEHI) develops innovative, interactive CME programs. Over the past 18 years, CEHI has educated 800,000+ clinicians in cardiology, rheumatology, diabetes, psychology, oncology, and other medical fields. Its award-winning MedXchange Live platform fosters communication between practitioners, caregivers, and patients. Minority-owned and operated, CEHI pioneers solutions that drive healthcare advancements. Learn more at or contact [email protected] .

About the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM)

PIM is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for healthcare teams. As a leader in CME/CE, PIM is committed to improving patient care through high-quality medical education.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, contact Calvin at [email protected] .

