Hyundai Motor India's Q4 Net Profit Drops 4 Pc, Revenue Up
The automaker posted a net profit of Rs 1,614 crore for Q4, down nearly 4 per cent from Rs 1,677 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.
However, Hyundai's revenue from operations rose by 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,940 crore during the March 2025 quarter.
The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for FY25, as per its exchange filing.
The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) rose slightly to Rs 2,533 crore, though the EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.1 per cent, compared to 14.3 per cent in Q4 FY24.
Hyundai said it faced global and macroeconomic challenges during the year. However, it managed to maintain strong sales figures.
The company reported domestic volumes of 5.99 lakh units and export volumes of 1.63 lakh units.
One of Hyundai's best performers was the Creta SUV, which retained its leadership in the midsize SUV segment with more than 30 per cent market share.
The company also recorded its highest-ever domestic SUV contribution, with SUVs making up 68.5 per cent of its total domestic sales.
Strong demand was seen across both urban and rural markets. Unsoo Kim, CEO and MD of Hyundai Motor India, said that FY25 reflected the company's ability to adapt to changing customer preferences and market conditions.
Looking ahead, Kim said the company remains 'cautiously optimistic' about domestic demand in the near term due to macroeconomic uncertainties and weakening customer sentiment.
Following the earnings announcement, Hyundai India's shares closed flat at Rs 1,839.70, up by Rs 3.70 or 0.20 per cent.
