Disproportionate Assets Case: K'taka Lokayukta Raid 10 Locations Linked To Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's Aide

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 24 (IANS) The Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at 10 locations across three districts in Karnataka, on Wednesday, in connection with allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income against Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, Personal Assistant and aide to State Minister for Housing and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Simultaneous raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Madikeri and Mysuru districts by a team of more than 100 Lokayukta officials.

In Bengaluru, searches were conducted at Sarfaraz Khan's residence in the Halasuru locality and six other houses in different parts of the city.

The sleuths also conducted raids on two coffee estates in Madikeri district.

Additionally, a resort in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district, allegedly owned by Sarfaraz Khan, was also searched.

Sarfaraz Khan is currently deputed to the State Housing Department.

The raids were conducted following a complaint lodged with the Lokayukta Police in this regard. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another development, Lokayukta Police, on Wednesday, trapped and arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe at his own office in Malleswaram in Bengaluru.

The incident took place at the ACP office located in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout.

The accused officer has been identified as Krishnamurthy, the ACP of the Malleswaram subdivision.

The Lokayukta said that ACP Krishnamurthy had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 32,000 from the owner of Sagar Hotel.

Unable to bear the harassment, the hotel owner approached the Lokayukta Police and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint and an audio recording in which the ACP was allegedly heard demanding the bribe, the Lokayukta Police registered an FIR and planned a trap.

On the day of the operation, when the hotel owner handed over Rs 30,000 to the ACP at his office, Lokayukta officials intervened and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following the trap, the Lokayukta Police took ACP Krishnamurthy into custody for further investigation. Further legal action is underway.