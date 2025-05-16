Dunk Returns To Brighton’S Squad For Liverpool Clash, Confirms Head Coach Hurzeler

MENAFN - IANS) Brighton, May 16 (IANS) Brighton & Hove Albion head coach confirmed defender Lewis Dunk is back in their matchday squad for the game against Liverpool on Tuesday (IST).

The skipper missed out on Brighton's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium last weekend due to a minor hamstring issue but will be available for the penultimate game of the season at the Amex Stadium.

While addressing the media, Hurzeler gave updates on the entire squad and also confirmed Geroginio Rutter is close to returning to full fitness.

"Lewis [Dunk] is back in the squad. Joel [Veltman] will be back in the squad. It's all very positive news. Kaoru had some minor issues, so hopefully he will be a possibility for us in the squad. Overall it's very positive and we have more options.

"Igor is also part of the squad, for sure. James [Milner] is doing rehab on the pitch, he's getting closer. I'm not sure if we will see him this season, but it's a nice process what he's going through now. Georginio Rutter is also very close, so hopefully he'll be back with the team next week. There's a small chance, like I said from the beginning, that he can be an option for the end of the season, for the last game,” said Hurzeler in the pre-game conference.

The German head coach was also asked about what made Liverpool champions this season. Hurzeler believes the key word for their form is consistency, not just in terms of playing but also the availability of their key players who have played a huge difference in the run-in.

"I love the word consistency and I think consistency means not only regarding performance, it's not only regarding results. It's how many games, the likes of Salah and Van Dijk, can play. Mac Allister and Gravenberch too.

"They could build a great connection on the pitch. They could build on a foundation and that's something that is so crucial in the Premier League. The teams who have the highest availability of players, they are more successful and that's what I think made a difference,” he added.