403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baghdad's Arab Summit...Crucial Issues And Major Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Alaa Al-Huwaijl
BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq will host the 34th Arab League Summit and the Fifth Development Summit, on Saturday, marking the capital's fourth time hosting it.
The summit theme would focus on fostering dialogue, solidarity, and development within the Arab world, as well as strengthening joint Arab action and addressing current crises amid regional tensions and security challenges.
The Government Palace will welcome Arab leaders, top officials, regional representatives, and international organizations to tackle urgent political, security, and development challenges.
The summit would discuss key issues, including, the ongoing escalation in Palestine, wars in Sudan and Yemen, and the security situation in Syria, as well as the boarder regional issues that affects Arab security, and economic cooperation.
Ahead of the summit, a series of preparatory meetings finalized draft resolutions on key issues such as Arab national security, regional conflicts, and sustainable development.
The opening session will include speeches by Bahrain, former summit chair, Iraq as the new host, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, followed by statements from attending leaders.
A working session will then adopt the agenda and resolutions, wrapped up with the adoption of the Baghdad Declaration and closing remarks from the host country and the next summit chair.
The Arab Developmental Summit, following shortly after, will open with speeches from Lebanon, Iraq, and the Secretary-General addressing Food Security 2025-2035, developments for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, Arab Customs Union, and regional sustainability.
Palestine leads the agenda, with discussions expected on ending the ongoing Israeli occupation of Gaza, supporting displaced families, and reviving the Arab Peace Initiative (API) proposed in the 2002 Arab League Summit by Saudi Arabia.
Syria's participation -- represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani in place of President Ahmad Al-Sharaa -- marks its official return to the Arab League after years of suspension, as it would explore political and economic support for the country, including a possible lift of energy sanctions made by the EU.
The summit will also examine Iran's occupation of the UAE islands, Turkish incursions in Iraq, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute (GERD), and other unresolved files involving Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Comoros, and Djibouti-Eritrea borders, as well as global climate challenges.
Iraq has invested months of preparation to ensure a successful summit, completing major services projects and security preparation as well as opening two hotels to host the delegations.
On the Security front, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari led a nationwide protest ban from May 15-18 and declared the days as an official holiday, restricted vehicle movement, assigning 600 officers for VIP protection, while air defense and surveillance teams were deployed to safeguard venues, dedicating over 300 security cameras.
Baghdad reaffirmed that the security plan is civilian, with no military displays, and that road closures would be minimal and localized around summit locations.
Meanwhile, Baghdad's Mayoralty has launched a citywide beautification campaign, adorning streets with flags and welcome banners, and organizing heritage site tours for accompanying delegations. (end)
ahh
BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq will host the 34th Arab League Summit and the Fifth Development Summit, on Saturday, marking the capital's fourth time hosting it.
The summit theme would focus on fostering dialogue, solidarity, and development within the Arab world, as well as strengthening joint Arab action and addressing current crises amid regional tensions and security challenges.
The Government Palace will welcome Arab leaders, top officials, regional representatives, and international organizations to tackle urgent political, security, and development challenges.
The summit would discuss key issues, including, the ongoing escalation in Palestine, wars in Sudan and Yemen, and the security situation in Syria, as well as the boarder regional issues that affects Arab security, and economic cooperation.
Ahead of the summit, a series of preparatory meetings finalized draft resolutions on key issues such as Arab national security, regional conflicts, and sustainable development.
The opening session will include speeches by Bahrain, former summit chair, Iraq as the new host, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, followed by statements from attending leaders.
A working session will then adopt the agenda and resolutions, wrapped up with the adoption of the Baghdad Declaration and closing remarks from the host country and the next summit chair.
The Arab Developmental Summit, following shortly after, will open with speeches from Lebanon, Iraq, and the Secretary-General addressing Food Security 2025-2035, developments for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, Arab Customs Union, and regional sustainability.
Palestine leads the agenda, with discussions expected on ending the ongoing Israeli occupation of Gaza, supporting displaced families, and reviving the Arab Peace Initiative (API) proposed in the 2002 Arab League Summit by Saudi Arabia.
Syria's participation -- represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani in place of President Ahmad Al-Sharaa -- marks its official return to the Arab League after years of suspension, as it would explore political and economic support for the country, including a possible lift of energy sanctions made by the EU.
The summit will also examine Iran's occupation of the UAE islands, Turkish incursions in Iraq, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute (GERD), and other unresolved files involving Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Comoros, and Djibouti-Eritrea borders, as well as global climate challenges.
Iraq has invested months of preparation to ensure a successful summit, completing major services projects and security preparation as well as opening two hotels to host the delegations.
On the Security front, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari led a nationwide protest ban from May 15-18 and declared the days as an official holiday, restricted vehicle movement, assigning 600 officers for VIP protection, while air defense and surveillance teams were deployed to safeguard venues, dedicating over 300 security cameras.
Baghdad reaffirmed that the security plan is civilian, with no military displays, and that road closures would be minimal and localized around summit locations.
Meanwhile, Baghdad's Mayoralty has launched a citywide beautification campaign, adorning streets with flags and welcome banners, and organizing heritage site tours for accompanying delegations. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment