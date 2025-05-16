CM Mohan Yadav Invites Investors To Madhya Pradesh, Announces Rs 7,935 Crore Proposals

MENAFN - KNN India)Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday extended a warm invitation to traders and investors to participate in the state's industrial growth, highlighting Madhya Pradesh as a promising destination for investment.

Speaking at a roadshow in Bengaluru, Yadav said,“This is the era of Made in India.” He outlined the state's investor-friendly ecosystem, including a robust single-window clearance system, district-level industry cells, and new sector-specific policies.

The CM added that he is personally accessible to investors and that the state boasts ample land, water, and electricity.

The roadshow garnered investment proposals worth Rs 7,935 crore, with the potential to create nearly 19,000 jobs. Yadav emphasised the state's commitment by noting that Rs 5,260 crore in incentives were disbursed in FY 2024–25 and all pending subsidies to industries were cleared.

Following Prime Minister Modi's vision of“Perform, Reform, Transform,” the state is actively promoting industrialization through national roadshows, investor summits, and sector-specific events.

Notable upcoming initiatives include the PM MITRA Textile Park in Dhar and IT hubs in Rewa, Indore, and Ujjain. A Spiritual and Wellness Summit is also scheduled for June in Ujjain.

Yadav also announced that BEML has received 148 acres in Raisen district for a new Rs 1,800 crore railway coach manufacturing unit, with the foundation stone to be laid within a month.

During the session, the CM engaged with over 250 industry representatives and held one-on-one talks with several key business leaders.

He thanked investors for their enthusiastic response and reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh's commitment to delivering on industrial promises.

