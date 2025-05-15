Meenakshi Seshadri Dances To ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ On Khel Khel Mein 50Th Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Former actress Meenakshi Seshadri channeled her inner Neetu Kapoor as she recreated a glamorous retro look to dance to the iconic 1975 track“Ek Main Aur Ek Tu” from Khel Khel Mein.

Meenakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing on the track, originally picturised on Neetu Kapoor and late star Rishi Kapoor. The track is sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

Meenakshi captioned the post:“The superhit movie Khel Khel mein was released on May 16. In 2025 it completes It's golden jubilee anniversary. The movie and its songs are still so refreshing, entertaining, enjoyable, and relevant today!”

“Starring actor par excellence ,my amazing costar, Rishi Kapoor a.k.a. Chintu and the gorgeous Neetu Singh, his heroine and future wife. It was a lot of fun to try and re-create a retro look and choreography.”

“Khel Khel Mein” has turned 50 years in Hindi cinema since its release in 1975. The black comedy film is directed by Ravi Tandon and was an adaptation of the French novel Good Children Don't Kill written by Louis Thomas.

The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rakesh Roshan as college students, who play a prank and get involved with a notorious criminal. The film turns quickly from fun and frolic to a taut thriller. Iftekhar and Aruna Irani also star in the film.

The film was remade in Malayalam language as Aruthu, in Hindi again as Khiladi, and in Marathi language as Bindhast.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as“Aandhi-Toofan”,“Meri jJung,”“Swati,”“Dacait,”“Inaam Dus Hazaar,”“Shahenshah,”“Awaargi,”“Ghar Ho To Aisa,”“Damini” and“Ghatak,” after which, she left the film industry to raise her children in the United States with her husband, where she runs the Cherish Dance School. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.