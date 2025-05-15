JBA, Avedissian Discuss Establishment Of Jordanian-Cypriot Business Council
In a JBA statement, Tabbaa emphasised the deep-rooted, strategic bilateral relations, noting the association's keenness to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation to achieve the "greatest possible" benefits.
He said this prospect emerges, given the opportunity to explore various aspects of mutual partnership that would stimulate growth, enhance trade and provide new investment opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Tabbaa stated investment projects in the Kingdom enjoy "significant" privileges for investors and cover numerous economic sectors, making them "effective" contributors to achieve goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).
He also called for intensifying meetings and exchanging "promising" investment opportunities among the two countries' businesspeople and the private sector.
To boost economic collaboration, Tabbaa stressed the importance of developing trade exchange mechanisms and mutual regulatory legislation to contribute to increase volume of trade exchange and joint investments.
The Cyprus ambassador welcomed establishment of the joint council, which would contribute to strengthening the Jordanian-Cypriot business people's economic, trade and investment ties and support the two countries' private sector cooperation.
The diplomat noted Jordan has "promising" investment opportunities in numerous economic sectors, mainly in the pharmaceutical, food, real estate, contracting and information technology sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment