Adani Abruptly Terminates Dragonpass Lounge Access Deal

Adani Airport Holdings Limited has abruptly ended its partnership with DragonPass, a China-based global airport lounge access provider, just a week after announcing the collaboration. The termination, effective immediately, means DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. The company assured that other customers' travel experiences will remain unaffected.

The partnership, announced on May 8, 2025, was facilitated by Adani Digital Labs, a digital extension of AAHL and Adani Enterprises Ltd. It granted DragonPass access to all Adani airport lounges and key lounges across India. DragonPass, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, operates internationally with offices across Asia and the UK. Its UK branch, DragonPass International Limited, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company.

The decision to end the partnership was made quickly, though further details regarding the reasons behind the abrupt termination have not been disclosed. This swift move highlights a sudden change in Adani's strategic alliances concerning airport service offerings.

Adani currently operates seven airports across India, including those in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and is developing a new airport in Navi Mumbai. The termination of the DragonPass partnership signifies a strategic shift in Adani's airport services operations.

In 2024, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd faced disruptions in lounge access at airports across India due to the suspension of services by DreamFolks Services Ltd. To mitigate the impact on passengers, AAHL allowed lounges at Adani-operated airports to accept all major debit and credit cards from other access providers. The lounge access provider, which partners with several banks, violated its service agreements with the affected airports.

Adani Group has also been exploring partnerships to enhance its airport lounge services. The company is in talks with Hong Kong-based Plaza Premium Group to run airport lounges in India through a joint venture, aiming to elevate hospitality standards. Plaza Premium Group has an international footprint at 80 airports in 30 countries.

Adani One and ICICI Bank launched India's first co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa. Available in two variants-the Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card-the cards offer a substantial reward programme. Cardholders earn up to 7% Adani Reward Points on purchases within the Adani Group ecosystem, including bookings on the Adani One app, Adani-managed airports, CNG pumps, electricity bills, and the Trainman platform. Benefits include free air tickets, premium lounge access, Pranaam Meet and Greet Service, valet parking, and discounts at duty-free shops and airport food and beverage outlets.

