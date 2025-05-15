Safadi Participates In The Preparatory Meeting For The 34Th Arab League Summit

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday participated in the opening session of the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit, which will be hosted by Iraq this coming Saturday.

The session approved draft resolutions to be submitted to the summit for endorsement, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

On Wednesday, Safadi conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's congratulations to Iraq on hosting the 34th ordinary session of the Arab Summit.

At a joint press conference with the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdel Atty, following a meeting under the trilateral coordination mechanism, Safadi thanked Iraq for its exceptional efforts in preparing for a successful summit.

He said that the summit reflects unity of Arab positions, commitment to joint action in service of Arab causes, strengthening of bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation across all fields, benefiting all nations and contributing to regional security, stability and peace.

The meeting had focused on activating the trilateral cooperation mechanism, which was based on the three countries' leaders' firm conviction of its importance in achieving effective cooperation in key sectors based on mutual benefit. Over the past few years, areas and sectors for cooperation have been identified, and the mechanism has yielded positive results.

"We conducted an objective assessment of what has been achieved so far, and we agreed to take practical steps to address any gaps and reinvigorate the mechanism. Our aim is to implement real, tangible projects that will have a positive impact on our peoples in areas such as energy, water, agriculture, trade, transport and infrastructure,” Safadi added.

He indicated that, although certain projects have been agreed upon, concrete steps are now required for their implementation.

Safadi stressed that Jordan fully recognises the importance of this mechanism and is committed to working with its partners to overcome the obstacles that have hindered progress in pursuit of a shared strategic interest.

He emphasised the ongoing political coordination aimed at resolving regional crises and building a future marked by peace, stability and development for all.

He also emphasised security and defencecooperation, as well as a shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms. "Our security is one, and we face common challenges that we must confront together."

Safadi called on the international community to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities, and to put an end to the Israeli aggression in Gaza which continues to kill innocent civilians, destroy infrastructure and deny the Palestinian people their most basic right: the right to life.

The meeting had addressed the devastating consequences of Israel's ongoing blockade of Gaza, which has prevented the entry of aid and led to genuine famine, claiming the lives of children and civilians. No aid has entered Gaza since 2 March, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian catastrophe, he noted.

“We are calling on the international community to take action to prevent people from dying of starvation due to the denial of water, food, medicine and other essentials,” said Safadi. "We continue to work to rally international support for a permanent ceasefire and the implementation of the prisoner exchange deal brokered through the commendable efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States."

He noted that Jordan and Egypt are members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, led by Saudi Arabia, which continues to work towards achieving an effective international response to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza - a crisis that violates all international laws and humanitarian principles.

He also mentioned that the meeting had discussed the situation in Syria and reaffirmed Jordan's support for the country on its path towards rebuilding a free, sovereign and unified state that fulfils the aspirations of the Syrian people after years of suffering.

"We reject Israeli aggression against Syria and call for an end to these attacks. We support Syria in its reconstruction efforts so that it can contribute to regional security and stability, because Syria's security is integral to regional stability," he said.

Safadi concluded by referencing US President Donald Trump's recent visit to Arab countries, emphasising the importance of building on its outcomes to resolve regional crises and achieve security, peace, and stability for all nations in the region.