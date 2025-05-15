Turkiye To Evacuate Nationals As Libya Violence Flares

TRIPOLI, May 16 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Turkiye was preparing to evacuate its nationals living in the Libyan capital Tripoli after several days of fatal clashes between armed groups.

“For our citizens who want to leave Tripoli, Turkish Airlines is looking into the possibility of a flight from Misrata to Istanbul,” the Turkish embassy said in a post on Facebook, referring to a major port city 200 kilometres east of the capital.

The embassy said it was working“to provide bus transport from Tripoli to Misrata”.

It said priority would be given to women, children and the elderly who wanted to leave, along with Turkish citizens temporarily in the country.

Since the violence flared late on Monday, air traffic at Tripoli airport has come to an almost total standstill due to fighting between loyalist forces and powerful armed groups that the government is trying to dismantle.

Turkiye, which backs the United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, called on Wednesday for a truce“without delay”, saying it was“closely monitoring the escalating situation” in and around the capital.

Libya has struggled to recover from years of unrest since the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi.

The country remains split between Dbeibah's government in the west and a rival authority backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east.

Between April 2019 and June 2020, Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli with the support of foreign powers including Russia and Egypt.

The advance was halted by the Tripoli government.

Despite a period of relative calm in Libya in recent years, clashes have periodically broken out between armed groups vying for territory and influence, notably in Tripoli and western Libya.

The UN mission in Libya said it was“deeply alarmed by escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods” of the capital.

The International Organization for Migration called for an immediate halt to hostilities to protect civilians in line with international law.

The embassies of Germany, France the United States, Britain and Italy on Wednesday evening expressed“their deep concern about the recent violence in Tripoli”, urging the“authorities to take all measures to protect civilians” in a statement.– NNN-AGENCIES