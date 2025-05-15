Du Unveils Sustainability Report 2024, Building A Sustainable Future Through Digital Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du champions the UAE's sustainability goals in 2024, setting a benchmark for responsible growth in the telecommunications industry.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the release of its Sustainability Report for 2024, marking significant achievements in environmental stewardship, digital inclusion, and social responsibility.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du, said:“Aligning with the UAE government's objectives, our holistic approach to sustainability reflects our determination to lead by example in corporate responsibility, innovation, and digital transformation. With a clear vision and commitment from company leadership, we are not only advancing our operational excellence but actively contributing to a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”

du's 2024 Sustainability Report categorizes the company's significant strides under three major themes, reflecting a commitment to community, ethical operations, and accessible services:

Make Our People and Communities Happier:

du notably achieved global recognition in the annual Culture & Employee Engagement survey conducted by Microsoft Viva Glint, where du ranks in the top 25% of technology sector performers globally and within the top 10% across all industries worldwide.

additionally, du awarded 'Organization of the Year' for Youth Empowerment at the GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards 2024. A standout achievement under this pillar is the diversity within its workforce, with women constituting 54% of Emirati employees and active participation from over 2,000 employees and their families in various initiatives. du's FutureX Program is a key initiative launched to upskill Emirati graduates in digital and leadership capabilities, fostering innovation and grooming future leaders.

Focused on increasing awareness around cyber safety, du has launched several campaigns to educate its community about the importance of online security and governance. In support of national causes and societal advancement, du sponsored AccessAbilities Expo, advocating for the inclusion of People of Determination, contributed AED 1 million to Al Jalila Foundation and raised AED 4.9 million for the UAE Mothers' Endowment Fund.

Operate Ethically and Responsibly:

In alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 vision, du successfully reduced its carbon footprint by introducing 169 solar-powered telecom sites and optimizing cooling systems across its operations, leading to a reduction of 8.6 KtCO2 emissions. du made significant efforts in reducing paper waste through 100% digital invoicing and minimizing energy consumption using AI-driven technologies.

Emphasizing on circular economy principles, du reported diverting 31% of its waste from landfills, while composting 20,685 kg of food waste, contributing to a more sustainable ecosystem. These operations are bolstered by achieving an ISO certification for sustainable procurement, reflecting their commitment to global best practices.

By leveraging AI in Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization, du has significantly reduced its power consumption, showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability through technological innovation. In recognition of its sustainability efforts, du was awarded the prestigious ESG Label by the Dubai Chamber, achieving a remarkable score of 91.48%. Further affirming its position as a leader in corporate learning and innovation, du received the Udemy Business MENA Excellence Award.

Deliver the Benefits of Our Services to All:

The launch of 'du Pay' further embedded inclusive practices, enhancing digital payment solutions for its customers. A significant enhancement in customer service is announced with a 94% reduction in MNMI retail visits, streamlining services, and significantly enhancing the overall customer experience with the successful adoption of self-service kiosks and eSIM technology, paving the way for a more digital and efficient service model.

As part of its commitment to social well-being and economic prosperity, du launched the UAE's first AI-driven agritech platform with Gracia Group, focusing on advancing agricultural sustainability. du's collaborative efforts with global leaders like Microsoft, AWS, NVIDIA, and Huawei have cemented its reputation as a frontrunner in AI and digital transformation, driving the UAE's journey towards sustainable development. Additionally, du has showcased commitment to global standards by aligning its sustainability reporting with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Dubai Financial Market ESG reporting guidelines.

