Jordan Expresses Concern Over Developments In Libya

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday expressed concern over the ongoing developments in Libya, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, affirmed the Kingdom's support for the security and stability of Libya.

He called for immediate de-escalation in Tripoli, and for preserving of the unity and resources of the Libyan people.

Qudah confirmed that all Jordanian citizens residing in Libya are safe, and urged all Jordanians currently in Libya to exercise caution, avoid conflict zones, and remain in contact with the Jordanian Embassy in Tunis or the Ministry's Operations Center for assistance through the following numbers:

Gunbattles erupted on Wednesday in the Libyan capital between two powerful armed groups, a security official told AFP, just a day after authorities declared the fighting over.

Clashes flared between the Radaa force and the 444 Brigade in key areas of the city, including the port, the source said.

The fighting eased towards the end of the day, according to television reports and residents who spoke to AFP.

No official casualty figures have yet been released for the latest fighting, but the Libyan Red Crescent said it recovered a dead body from a major street in Tripoli.

The official described the fighting as "urban warfare", with intermittent clashes in residential areas involving light and medium weapons. In other areas, heavy weapons were being used.

Libya has struggled to recover from years of unrest since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime leader MUamer qadhafi.

The country remains split between a UN-recognised government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east, controlled by the Haftar family.

The 444 Brigade controls parts of southern Tripoli and is aligned with Dbeibah, whereas Radaa controls parts in the capital's east and holds several key state facilities.

Fighting extended in southern and western Tripoli as Radaa and "groups supporting it came as reinforcements against the 444 Brigade", the interior ministry source said.