Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Security Minister: Protesting Is Valid, But Closing Streets Violates The Law -


2025-05-15 02:09:49
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Public Security Minister Frank Ábrego spoke out on Wednesday regarding the street closures and protests that have occurred across the country, motivated by the rejection of Law 462 of the Social Security Fund (CSS) and other social demands. However, he warned that when roads are blocked, it violates the law and infringes on the right of all citizens to freedom of movement.“In these cases, the security forces must act,” the minister said. Mulino's warning: 'No matter what the cost, this country will not be shut down.' The president assured that law enforcement will maintain operations and interventions to maintain“public order.”

Readers have sent in various warnings, stories and pictures like this one below dated May 15 2025 which we appreciate and are Pleased to Provide



