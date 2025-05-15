Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Reports Record Q1 Revenue And Expands Plug & Play Footprint

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) reported record Q1 2025 revenue of $20.1 million, up 6% year-over-year, driven by growth in its smart and standard plug & play product sales. The company's gross profit rose to $5.7 million while net loss per share narrowed to ($0.09). SKYX raised $4 million in new equity as part of a $15 million financing round led by The Shaner Group and company insiders. Strategic collaborations with Home Depot, Wayfair, Cavco Homes, and multiple luxury developments are expanding market penetration. Management reaffirmed expectations for positive cash flow in 2025 as its products reach 30,000 homes by the end of Q2 and continue scaling across the U.S. and Canada.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

