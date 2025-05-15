Coca-Cola Consolidated Invests $90 Million In Columbus Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Opening Showcases New Facilities and Economic Impact to Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated is pleased to announce a $90 million investment in a new 400,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility, and two 15,000 square-feet buildings to house equipment repair services and fleet maintenance in Columbus, Ohio. The new 60-acre campus is part of the Rickenbacker Industrial Center located on Rohr Road. Through innovative sustainability processes, new technology, and designated learning center, the facility can better serve customers, the Columbus community and the surrounding region.

“The investment we've made here in Columbus is evidence of our focus on growth in Columbus,” said Sam Meiner, VP, Mid-West Market Unit at Coca-Cola Consolidated.“This commitment to our teammates and production capabilities is a long-term dedication to improving how we serve the world's best brands and flavors to our communities and the people of Ohio.”

The Columbus-based warehouse will handle more than 16 million cases of product a year and on average, about 75,000 cases a day. Coca-Cola Consolidated's state-of-the-art Vertique system is a semi-automated solution that improves warehouse productivity, efficiency, accuracy and working conditions. The campus also includes a new equipment services facility and a new fleet shop for Coca-Cola Consolidated's transportation subsidiary Red Classic Transit.

The expansion also means workforce expansion. The investment has resulted in 35 additional hires, boosting overall employment to 360 teammates. From an on-site management team to new drivers through Red Classic Transit, the facility can distribute products not only to Ohio but to Kentucky and Indiana.

The new campus also includes a sales center, on-site Wellness Clinic, and an experiential learning center providing Coca-Cola Consolidated teammates with hands-on training and the opportunity to develop and grow their skills. It boasts a state-of-the-art auditorium for larger classes and special events.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's facilities leverage new equipment and sustainability efforts such as LED lighting, infrastructure for future EV charging stations, cardboard and plastic compactors and re-designed HVAC systems in its fleet shop. In addition, Coca-Cola Consolidated partners with Atlantic Packaging to recycle stretch film.

The company's investment in Columbus is also an investment in Ohio. Across the state, Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has more than 2,210 teammates working in 15 facilities – including two manufacturing plants in Cincinnati and Twinsburg – serving more than 21,000 businesses.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has been a supporter of local non-profits such as Ronald McDonald House, Nationwide Children's Hospital, 2nd and 7, and many others.

