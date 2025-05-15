Bubble Launches Their First-Ever Campus Scholarship Program Funding Academic Success For Students

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From now until July 10, 2025, applications are open to the U.S. general public, Bubble brand, and campus ambassadors. Bubble will be granting 21 scholarships to eligible applicants who embody Bubble's values of authenticity, creativity, innovation, and community while making a difference in their schools and local communities.

"Community is at the heart and soul of what we do at Bubble," says Shai Eisenmann, Founder and CEO of Bubble. "We're deeply inspired by the individuals who are making a difference, and we want to celebrate and support the people who are making a real impact in their communities. Bubble isn't just about skincare–it's about self-expression, empowerment, and showing up for each other, and we're here to walk alongside our community every step of the way."

"We're excited to invite recent high-school grads applying for college, current college students, and students pursuing vocational institutions to apply for a Bubble scholarship," says Marianne Robinson, Senior Director of Community. "Our goal goes far beyond skincare, and we want to be a brand that supports your ambitions, champions your growth, and shows up for you as you work towards your future."

How to apply for Face The Future:

1. Essay or Video Submission : Answer the following prompt:

"How has your role as a Bubble ambassador influenced your personal growth or community, and how do you plan to bring these values to your college experience"

a. Essay: 500–750 words.

b. Video: 2–3 minutes.

2. Resume or Summary of Activities : Highlight your involvement in Bubble's ambassador program, leadership roles, and community activities.

3. Letter of Recommendation : From a teacher, mentor, or someone familiar with your work as an ambassador.

4. Proof of Academic Application : A copy of your college application, acceptance letter, or transcript.

Winners will be announced in September 2025, where a total of 21 applicants will be selected to receive scholarships up to $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, and $7,500. Reserved for one Bubble ambassador is a $10,000 scholarship (must be in the program for 90 days or more).

Additional information about eligibility and application requirements will be available on the Bubble Campus Scholarship website:

About Bubble Skincare

Bubble, one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands, is on a mission to offer clinically effective prestige skincare to as many people as possible. The brand does this by charging far lower prices than other prestige skincare brands and by developing their products with leading dermatologists to ensure they deliver the highest quality formulas, product experience, and effectiveness. Bubble has also cultivated an engaged community of over 80K skincare obsessives who provide input and feedback on the brand's formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. As part of its commitment to its community's well-being, Bubble donates a portion of its ecommerce sales to nonprofit organizations that support young adults struggling with mental health issues. Bubble products are available at Hellobubble and in more than 19,000 retail stores across North America, the UK, and Australia.

SOURCE Bubble Skincare