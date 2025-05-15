Fingerpaint Group's Jennifer Harmon Receives Healthcare Businesswomen's Association's Luminary Award
With over two decades of experience in medical communications, Harmon has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. Her leadership at Fingerpaint Medical has been instrumental in delivering impactful medical education and communication strategies that enhance patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Harmon co-founded PharmaHEALTHLabs, which was acquired by Fingerpaint Group in 2023.
"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized as an HBA Luminary," said Harmon, who accepted her award at HBA's 35th annual Woman of the Year luncheon earlier this month in Chicago. "I believe that when we invest in each other's growth, we drive the entire industry forward. I'm proud to be part of an organization and a community that champions women and meaningful progress in healthcare."
HBA Luminaries are selected by HBA's Corporate Partner companies and are celebrated for their role in advancing the careers of other women and their dedication to the industry.
