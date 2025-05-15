Fingerpaint Group's Jennifer Harmon Receives Healthcare Businesswomen's Association's Luminary Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Jennifer's recognition as an HBA Luminary is a testament to her unwavering dedication to empowering others and driving meaningful change within our organization and the broader healthcare community," said Javeria Shahab, President, Fingerpaint Medical. "Her mentorship and leadership have inspired many, and we are incredibly proud of her achievements."

With over two decades of experience in medical communications, Harmon has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. Her leadership at Fingerpaint Medical has been instrumental in delivering impactful medical education and communication strategies that enhance patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Harmon co-founded PharmaHEALTHLabs, which was acquired by Fingerpaint Group in 2023.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized as an HBA Luminary," said Harmon, who accepted her award at HBA's 35th annual Woman of the Year luncheon earlier this month in Chicago. "I believe that when we invest in each other's growth, we drive the entire industry forward. I'm proud to be part of an organization and a community that champions women and meaningful progress in healthcare."

HBA Luminaries are selected by HBA's Corporate Partner companies and are celebrated for their role in advancing the careers of other women and their dedication to the industry.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group, a top 20 healthcare marketing agency, is a vibrant palette of people and expertise spanning the complete spectrum of life science solutions. Where others see limits, we see opportunity for originality. We craft with courage and purpose, pairing imagination with innovation and blending skills that transcend barriers and silos. We achieve success by painting with the richer hues of genuine partnership, unlocking the greatness of brands, and transforming them into enduring masterpieces. Visit us at .

Contact:

Michelle Maskaly

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group