Petscrub Introduces Subscription-Based Dog Wash Service In Houston

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PetScrub Pamper offers Houston pet owners unlimited access to quick, convenient, and affordable dog cleaning and de-shedding.

Houston, TX , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet owners in Houston can now breathe a sigh of relief-no more muddy paws wrecking the car seats or tufts of fur covering the couch. PetScrub has officially launched its first Houston-based PetScrub Pamper Station, a revolutionary dog wash experience designed to fit into any busy pet parent's routine. Nestled conveniently inside Houston Raw Pet Food at 3030 Chimney Rock Rd, PetScrub Pamper offers lightning-fast, no-appointment-needed dog refresh and de-shedding station through a first-of-its-kind unlimited subscription service.

PetScrub Pamper is being called the "Netflix of dog cleaning" for good reason. For a flat monthly rate, subscribers gain unlimited access to this quick-clean dog amenit , powered by the brand's exclusive PetScrub Technology. Using an innovative combination of patented brush systems and gentle atomization, the system allows dogs to be washed and de-shedded in just ten minutes on average. Whether after a visit to the park or as a convenient stop following a busy workday, it offers a fast, stress-free way to keep pets clean, smelling great, homes free of excess fur, and routines running smoothly.







PetScrub

Founder Kamel Takla said, "Dog care has traditionally been messy, time-consuming, and expensive. With PetScrub Pamper, we wanted to make things easier, faster, and more enjoyable. Our technology gives dogs a gentle, natural refresh after a walk and relieves their owners' stress. It's not just about getting clean-it's about making everyday dog care simple and fun."

The service is designed to complement professional groomers, providing upkeep between full grooming sessions to extend the time between them.

"We see ourselves as the wingman to professional groomers," said a PetScrub spokesperson. "They provide vital, breed-specific grooming expertise. We support pet parents in maintaining a dog's cleanliness and coat health between visits. It's complementary, not competitive."

Aside from dog owners, PetScrub Pamper offers a unique opportunity for businesses to stand out in a pet-friendly world. Its premium and practical dog amenity can be seamlessly integrated into luxury apartments, hotels, gyms, and retail spaces. Adding a PetScrub station enhances the customer experience, increases foot traffic, and fosters loyalty, all while promoting clean and healthy pets. Whether as a luxury apartment pet amenit , hotel amenit , or gym amenit , PetScrub offers a high-utility turn key solution for businesses that cater to pet owners.

The rapid, eco-friendly dog wash statio with an average 10-minute cycle depending on dog size and a 16-ounce water wash (97% less than traditional methods) making it Eco-Friendly and ideal for EV Charge Point Operators (CPOs) seeking business enhancement.

PetScrub is actively seeking partnerships with locations that are ready to embrace the future of dog care. Its modular, easy-to-install units require minimal staffing, providing a cutting-edge solution that transforms any business into a pet-friendly destination.

As cities become more pet-centric, PetScrub Pamper provides a convenient, affordable, and innovative dog wash station that meets the needs of busy pet parents. With its successful launch in Houston, PetScrub is expanding quickly and invites businesses to join the movement and stand out with a unique pet amenity.

To learn more about PetScrub Pamper or inquire about becoming a partner location, visit .

About PetScrub

PetScrub is committed to revolutionizing pet care with innovative, accessible, and affordable solutions that simplify the lives of pet owners. Through its signature PetScrub Pamper service, powered by exclusive PetScrub Technology, it offers a convenient, subscription-based dog wash experience that helps maintain cleanliness and reduce shedding between professional grooming sessions. In addition to its pet wash stations, PetScrub provides stylish, fully managed pet amenity solutions for residential, hospitality, retail, and fitness spaces, enhancing the customer experience and promoting clean, healthy pets.

###

Media Contact

PetScrub

(832) 434-6084















Attachment

PetScrub Introduces Subscription-Based Dog Wash Service in Houston