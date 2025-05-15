Docusign Named A Finalist For 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award In The New Partner Application Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the SAP Pinnacle Award," said Bronwyn Hastings, Group Vice President of Partner Development & Alliances at Docusign. "This recognizes the strength of our growing partnership and impact of our joint innovation – from our foundational eSignature integration to our latest Docusign CLM Connector for SAP Ariba. Together, we look forward to expanding into new areas that help customers speed up contract creation through integrated and automated workflows."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

Docusign CLM Connector for SAP Ariba Solutions

Our partnership with SAP illustrates our ongoing commitment to delivering impactful solutions for customers who are asked to do more with less-removing manual handoffs and duplicative work so they can focus on what matters most: value, speed, and compliance. The Docusign CLM Connector for SAP Ariba simplifies the agreement process from contract generation to signature by integrating Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) services seamlessly with SAP Ariba solutions. This integration streamlines contract creation by sourcing data directly from Ariba, simplifies reviews and negotiations across systems, and provides full visibility and audit history to track agreement activity. By leveraging automation, businesses can reduce errors, minimize risk, and free up valuable resources to focus on strategic initiatives.

As we continue to expand our partnership with SAP, we're committed to delivering innovations that drive meaningful outcomes for our shared customers. Join us at SAP Sapphire 2025 in Orlando from May 19-21 at booth 453.

