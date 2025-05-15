Bio-Based Naphtha Market Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034, With Profiles Of Diamond Green Diesel, Eni, Euglena, Gevo, Kaidi Finland, Neste, Repsol, Shell, UPM Biofuels & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$902.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Growing demand for renewable diesel & fuel
3.6.1.2 Expansion of the bioplastics & elastomers market
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Fluctuating prices of raw materials
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Vegetable oils
5.3 Biomass
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Petrochemicals
6.3 Gasoline
6.4 Bio benzene
6.5 Bio phenol
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Downstream Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Bio polyethylene (Bio-PE)
7.3 Bio polypropylene (Bio-PP)
7.4 Bio polyvinyl chloride (Bio-PVC)
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Diamond Green Diesel Eni Euglena Gevo Kaidi Finland Neste Phillips 66 Repsol Shell UPM Biofuels
Legal Disclaimer:
