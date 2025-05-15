Jeep® Brand, Paramount Pictures Join Forces For 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Marketing Campaign

The Jeep® brand is launching its summer movie marketing campaign with Paramount Pictures and its highly anticipated movie "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," starring Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt. The 30-second spot, "Top-Down Inspection ," featuring the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, will run across television, digital and social media channels. "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" showing only in theatres beginning May 23.

"Two of the summer's most highly anticipated moments are when drivers can finally take the top off their Jeep Wrangler to enjoy open-air freedom, the other is heading to the theater to see the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie," said Lucy McLellan, head of Jeep brand global marketing & communications. "This campaign is a natural fit for two iconic brands that represent the absolute peak of adventure and pushing the limits of capability, which go hand-in-hand with experiencing thrilling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments, to join forces and hopefully inspire audiences to embark on their own epic journeys this summer."

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" features Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe . Also featured in the film is the Jeep Gladiator , the world's only open-air freedom truck. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is America's No. 1 selling PHEV (*Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through March 31, 2025).

"This is the first time that the Jeep brand has partnered with the Mission: Impossible franchise, and the iconic Jeep Wrangler is the only vehicle that could deliver the dynamic and exhilarating performance that audiences will see in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'," said Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Brand Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. "Our mission, and we chose to accept it, was to collaborate with the Jeep team on a partnership campaign that encompasses the shared tenets of both brands, namely pulse-pounding action-adventure and authentic fun."

In the 30-second spot , a couple is shopping for a 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (in Fathom Blue) in a dealership showroom. As the salesperson takes them through the vehicle's details, both are seen suddenly hovering on wires over the Jeep Wrangler, an homage to Tom Cruise's iconic wire scene from the first "Mission: Impossible" film, which will be featured in the spot along with action-packed footage from the upcoming "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

The campaign spot, directed by Vince Peone of ArtClass, was created in partnership with the Jeep brand, Paramount Pictures and award-winning creative agency Highdive.

The 360-degree advertising and marketing campaign, running across television, digital and social media channels, includes high-profile sports, such as MLB, NBA, NBA Draft, WNBA and PGA.

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen

Produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and Angela Bassett

French distribution: Paramount Pictures

French release: May 21, 2025

U.S. release: May 23, 2025

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

SOURCE Stellantis