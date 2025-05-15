Whoazone At Whihala Beach Makes A Splash For Summer 2025 With New Memberships, Expanded Party Zone, And Weekday Deals

Celebrate events and birthdays with your group at WhoaZone

- Jen Rice, Empire Recreation ManagementWHITING, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for summer, WhoaZone at Whihala Beach is back and better than ever with exciting new offerings for 2025, including a brand-new Single Splash Membership , an expanded Party Zone, and an all-new Splash to Support fundraising program. Officially reopening on June 7, 2025, WhoaZone invites swimmers ages 7 and older to conquer its thrilling floating obstacle course on the shores of Lake Michigan.This year, the park is making it even easier (and more affordable) for guests to dive in again and again with the Single Splash Membership. For just $99, members can enjoy one session every single day of the 2025 season-a perfect way to stay active and cool all summer long.Also new for 2025:-Expanded Party Zone – Now available for birthday parties and group events, the upgraded space includes exclusive beach access, shaded tables, lounge chairs, and fun beach games to keep the celebration going on and off the water.-Splash to Support – A new fundraising program for non-profit groups that gives back! Organizations can raise funds by partnering with WhoaZone for exclusive splash events-perfect for schools, teams, and community groups.In addition to all the new features, fan favorites return this summer, including:-The giant floating obstacle course, made up of Wibit inflatable slides, trampolines, climbing towers, wiggle bridges, and more.-The SnackZone, where guests can cool off with sweet treats like slushies, ice cream, and Pucker Powder-the ultimate nostalgic summer candy.-Shaded seating options including beach chairs, umbrellas, and private cabanas for relaxed shoreline views.-Weekday Deals add even more incentive to visit throughout the summer. Look out for:-Two 4 Tuesdays – Buy one, get one free!-Whoa Wednesdays – 20% off all obstacle course sessions.-Family Fun 4-Pack – Buy 3, get 1 free (perfect for families or groups of friends).Obstacle course rates start at $23 per person for a 50-minute session, and memberships, party packages, and weekday promotions offer great ways to save. Guests can book in advance and learn more at gowhoazone.Just 30 minutes from downtown Chicago, Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana, has become a regional summer favorite-and WhoaZone adds a thrilling twist to this iconic lakeside escape.About WhoaZoneWhoaZone is a floating water park featuring award-winning inflatable water play structures from Germany's Wibit Sports. Designed for swimmers 7 years and up, WhoaZone parks are safe, active, and filled with fun.About Empire Recreation ManagementEmpire Recreation Management brings decades of operational experience to recreational facilities across the U.S., offering family-friendly, safe, and innovative outdoor adventures.

