KIDFRESH HELPS YOU WIN MORE MEALS WITH NEW EASY COMBO MEAL AND BUTTERED PASTA ENTREE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on the success of its Easy Combo Meals – loved by parents for their high-quality ingredients and convenience, and by kids for their taste – Kidfresh is excited to introduce its third Easy Combo Meal:. Featuring a 1⁄2 cup of veggies per meal, white meat antibiotic-free chicken, and potato and cauliflower blended tots. This complete meal provides 9g of protein and, like all Easy Combo Meals, offers the perfect kid-friendly combination of protein and carbs in an easy one-step meal that's ready in minutes.

Following an overwhelming response to last year's launch of the White Meat Chicken Nuggets & Buttered Pasta Easy Combo Meal, Kidfresh is launching a single-serve Buttered Pasta . The butter sauce includes hidden veggies for added nutrition: sweet potatoes, carrots and cauliflower; plus, fava beans for added protein. Kids not in the mood for Chicken Nuggets? No worries, the meal provides 10g of protein.

Kidfresh meals are high in protein, antibiotic-free, and never contain any preservatives or artificial ingredients, GMOs or bioengineered ingredients.

"We're thrilled that our Easy Combo Meals have been a valuable addition for families, and we're excited to be adding another," said Caki Halprin, Marketing Director at Kidfresh. "Our Buttered Pasta quickly became a fan favorite, and we're now able to offer it both within an Easy Combo Meal and as a single-serve entrée."

White Meat Chicken Sticks & Potato Tots and Buttered Pasta have a suggested retail price of $5.99 and $5.49 respectively. For more information or to find a retailer near you, please visit .

Kidfresh Easy Combo Meals

Introduced in 2024, Kidfresh Easy Combo Meals offer a combination of flavors that boast a delicious, nutritious, and kid-friendly balance of protein and carbs. Easy Combo Meals offer the perfect solution to mealtime madness: a complete and healthy one-step meal that's ready in minutes.

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is the leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh is the solution for today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options. Kidfresh meals are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors. Kidfresh is available nationwide and in Canada. For more information on Kidfresh, visit .

