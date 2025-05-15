Cable Modem Termination System And CCAP Market To Hit USD 15.0 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Soaring Demand For High-Speed Broadband | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market's growth is propelled by the increasing need for high-speed broadband services and the adoption of network virtualization technologies, enabling efficient and scalable network infrastructures Pune, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cable Modem Termination System and CCAP Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.24% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Cisco – cBR-8 CCAP

ARRIS (CommScope) – E6000 Converged Edge Router

Casa Systems – C100G CCAP

Harmonic Inc. – CableOS Virtualized CMTS

Nokia – Gainspeed Unified CCAP Solution

Vecima Networks – Entra Access Node

Broadcom – BCM3390 Cable Modem SoC

Technicolor – TC4400 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem

ZTE Corporation – ZXHN H298A GPON Gateway

Sumavision – Intelligent CCAP Platform

WISI Communications – Chameleon Headend Platform

Huawei – MA5800-X7 Cable Access Platform

Edgecore Networks – ASXvOLT16 Virtualized OLT

Calix – E7-2 Intelligent Modular System Teleste – Luminato Dense QAM Platform Cable Modem Termination System and CCAP Market Report Scope:

Cable Modem Termination System and CCAP Market Report Scope:

The U.S. Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% from 2024 to 2032. Rising demand for high-speed broadband, the accelerating uptake of DOCSIS 3.1, and government funding for digital infrastructure are driving growth, as providers upgrade networks to meet increasing data consumption requirements

By Type: CCAP Dominates, CMTS Registers Fastest Growth

CCAP segment led the market and held the largest market share of more than 71% in 2023, owing to its integrated approach between CMTS and Edge QAM, which helps in reducing operational complexities and saving costs. CCAP has become a strong choice for service providers, as it can enable high-bandwidth applications while remaining consistent with distributed access architectures.

CMTS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the remote CMTS solutions, which further scale and adapt to changing network infrastructure requirements.

By DOCSIS Standard: DOCSIS 3.1 Leads, DOCSIS 3.1 Grows Rapidly

DOCSIS 3.1 dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, characterized by better spectral efficiency and also designed to deliver gigabit-speed internet services while requiring minimal thermal management in the existing cable base. As broadband application grows in size and bandwidth demand, the advantage of their widespread adoption is evident. The DOCSIS 3.1 segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the advent of evolving data consumption patterns, upgrading of networks by service providers, and technologies such as DOCSIS 4.0 coming into the picture.

Cable Modem Termination System and CCAP Market Segmentation:

By Type



CMTS CCAP

By DOCSIS Standard



DOCSIS 3.1

DOCSIS 3.0 Below

By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America held the largest market share in 2023 and accounted for 39% of revenue share, due in part to the well-established technological landscape, high internet adoption rates, and early adoption of new networking solutions in the region. This region is driven by the presence of key players in the industry and continuous investments concerning network upgrades.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to fast urbanisation, the high number of internet users and massive broadband facilities development investments. The increasing demand for advanced CMTS and CCAP solutions is due to the regions significant growth in digital transformation and smart city projects.

Recent Developments in 2024:



In March 2024, CommScope announced the launch of its next-generation virtual CMTS platform, aiming to provide enhanced scalability and flexibility for cable operators transitioning to distributed access architectures.

In April 2024, Cisco introduced new features in its CCAP solutions, focusing on improved integration with DOCSIS 4.0 standards to support higher bandwidth requirements and better network efficiency.

In May 2024, Casa Systems unveiled its latest CCAP platform designed to support edge computing capabilities, enabling service providers to deliver low-latency services more effectively. In June 2024, Harmonic announced partnerships with several major cable operators to deploy its virtualized CMTS solutions, emphasizing the shift towards software-based network infrastructures.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform Market Segmentation, by DOCSIS Standard

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

