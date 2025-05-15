403
Trump Arrives In UAE On State Visit -- WAM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Thursday arrived in the UAE Capital Abu Dhabi on a State visit to the GCC member state.
Trump earlier today concluded a visit to Qatar after his first visit of his current regional tour to Saudi Arabia where he took part in the fifth US-Gulf Summit.
The UAE news agency, WAM, said UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, along with ranking officials, received Trump and his entourage at the Presidential Airport upon his arrival in the country.
A squadron of the UAE military aircraft escorted Trump's plane when it entered the country's airspace -- as a gesture of welcome of the US president. (end)
