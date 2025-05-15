Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Affirms Its Support To Palestinian Cause, Rebuilding Gaza


2025-05-15 10:02:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani affirmed Thursday that his country, which chaired the previous Arab Summit, supported the Palestinian cause in international forums and backed plans to rebuild Gaza.
This came in a speech by Al-Zayani during the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers for the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit, to be held in Baghdad Saturday.
The previous summit in Bahrain carried a message of peace and Arab solidarity, and called for an end to the war on Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, Al-Zayani said.
He added that the Bahrain Summit adopted key decisions to enhance Arab cooperation and solidarity, including initiatives to hold an international conference to resolve the Palestinian issue, support recognition of an independent Palestinian state and its admission to the United Nations.
Bahrain has communicated with influential countries globally to explain the Arab position and mobilize international support.
It chaired the Arab Ministerial Committee in Support of Palestine, participated in the efforts of the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, and announced its accession to the global alliance for a Two-State Solution, chaired by Saudi Arabia.
Bahrain also co-chaired the Palestine Summit hosted by Egypt, during which the Egyptian plan for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza was adopted.
Bahrain handed over the presidency of the preparatory ministerial meeting to Iraq, the president of the 34th session of the Arab Summit. (end)
