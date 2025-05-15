Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

82 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Over Past 24 Hours


2025-05-15 10:02:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 15 (KUNA) -- Up to 82 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 152 others suffered various wounds in renewed air-artillery aggression waged by the Israeli occupation forces on several regions in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
The health authorities in the enclave said in a statement, on Thursday, that the injured had been admitted at the hospitals' various wards including the emergency sections.
Casualty toll of the ongoing aggression on Gaza since early October climbed to 53,010 deaths and 119,998 injury cases.
The authorities indicated that ambulance and civil defense teams failed to reach bodies of a number of martyrs due to non-stop shooting by the occupation forces. (end)
wib


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109554095

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search