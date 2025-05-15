403
82 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Over Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 15 (KUNA) -- Up to 82 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 152 others suffered various wounds in renewed air-artillery aggression waged by the Israeli occupation forces on several regions in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
The health authorities in the enclave said in a statement, on Thursday, that the injured had been admitted at the hospitals' various wards including the emergency sections.
Casualty toll of the ongoing aggression on Gaza since early October climbed to 53,010 deaths and 119,998 injury cases.
The authorities indicated that ambulance and civil defense teams failed to reach bodies of a number of martyrs due to non-stop shooting by the occupation forces. (end)
