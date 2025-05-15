Del Monte Foods Advances Food Waste Reduction Efforts With Upcycled-Certified Beverages
"As Growers of Good, Del Monte Foods actively seeks ways to redirect surplus products, helping to provide healthier, accessible food while reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team members in using more sustainable practices to ensure that food reaches its highest and best purpose, while creating delicious food and beverages that bring joy to eating."
Globally, around $1 trillion USD is lost per year on food that is wasted. As part of Del Monte Foods' mission to nourish people and communities with earth's goodness, the company continues to reduce food waste in its supply chain. In fiscal year 2024, the company diverted more than 3 million pounds of food from landfills through upcycling.
"Upcycling food has emerged as one of the most effective ways food companies and people can combat climate change," said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association. "As a trusted brand, Del Monte Foods leadership in the upcycling space continues to have an important impact on consumer awareness of reducing food waste for a healthier planet and future."
Learn more about Del Monte Foods' comprehensive sustainability goals, including its efforts toward net-zero emissions at href="" rel="nofollow" delmontefood . To learn more about the Upcycled Food Association, visit upcycledfood .
About Del Monte Foods
For nearly 140 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics® and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we responsibly source and produce food for a healthier tomorrow.
Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit delmontefoods or joyba .
About the Upcycled Food Association
The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is the only nonprofit food industry association dedicated to catalyzing the upcycled economy to prevent food loss and waste across the entire supply chain. As the hub of the upcycled industry, UFA propels innovation by connecting surplus ingredients and byproducts to upcycled manufacturers. With a flagship third-party verified program, Upcycled CertifiedR, companies demonstrate how their products prevent food waste, and showcase their positive impact to their buyers and consumers. To learn more, visit .
Media Contact:
Sarah Thompson
Edelman
[email protected]
916-982-9529
SOURCE Del Monte Foods
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment