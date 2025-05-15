Del Monte Foods Advances Food Waste Reduction Efforts With Upcycled-Certified Beverages

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company has been active in the upcycled food movement. In 2021, Del Monte's Blue LakePetite Cut, and Blue LakeFarmhouse Cut Green Beans became the industry's first canned vegetable products to be Upcycled Certifiedby Where Food Comes From, Inc. Made with upcycled green beans from Wisconsin and Illinois, these offerings have now been joined by the newly certified JOYBA Bubble Teas. Through upcycling, smaller- or larger-sized vegetable cuts and sweetened syrup are being reclaimed rather than going to waste.

"As Growers of Good, Del Monte Foods actively seeks ways to redirect surplus products, helping to provide healthier, accessible food while reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team members in using more sustainable practices to ensure that food reaches its highest and best purpose, while creating delicious food and beverages that bring joy to eating."

Globally, around $1 trillion USD is lost per year on food that is wasted. As part of Del Monte Foods' mission to nourish people and communities with earth's goodness, the company continues to reduce food waste in its supply chain. In fiscal year 2024, the company diverted more than 3 million pounds of food from landfills through upcycling.

"Upcycling food has emerged as one of the most effective ways food companies and people can combat climate change," said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association. "As a trusted brand, Del Monte Foods leadership in the upcycling space continues to have an important impact on consumer awareness of reducing food waste for a healthier planet and future."

Learn more about Del Monte Foods' comprehensive sustainability goals, including its efforts toward net-zero emissions at href="" rel="nofollow" delmontefood . To learn more about the Upcycled Food Association, visit upcycledfood .

About Del Monte Foods

For nearly 140 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics® and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we responsibly source and produce food for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit delmontefoods or joyba .

About the Upcycled Food Association

The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is the only nonprofit food industry association dedicated to catalyzing the upcycled economy to prevent food loss and waste across the entire supply chain. As the hub of the upcycled industry, UFA propels innovation by connecting surplus ingredients and byproducts to upcycled manufacturers. With a flagship third-party verified program, Upcycled CertifiedR, companies demonstrate how their products prevent food waste, and showcase their positive impact to their buyers and consumers. To learn more, visit .

