Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring Facebook, Instagram, Escapeswithyou, 360, And Fantastic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Chile, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. It breaks down market opportunities in the social commerce sector by type of domestic vs cross-border, type of social platform, type of payment method, business model, end-use consumer segment, and type of city. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Chile is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$1.02 billion in 2025.

The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 24.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 886.3 million to approximately USD 1.76 billion.

Reasons to buy



Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Navigate through future direction of the social commerce industry market by understanding strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and innovation.

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics in Chile: Understand emerging opportunities and future direction of the social commerce market, key drivers, and trends. Benefit from a detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs.

Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Value and volume key performance indicators (KPIs) help in developing an accurate understanding of market dynamics.

Gain comprehensive insights with this report, featuring Chile's detailed report encompassing 44 tables and 57 charts, providing in-depth country-level analysis to support strategic decision-making.

Competitive Landscape: Get a snapshot of competitive landscape in social commerce sector with key players and market share in Chile. Formulate your strategy by gaining insights into the current structure of the market.

Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Create and fine tune your targeting strategy in the social commerce sector, identify growth categories and target specific segments across the value chain; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. Get a detailed view on retail spending dynamics across consumer segments in social commerce sector.

Scope

Chile Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030



B2B

B2C C2C

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030



Mobile Desktop

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030



Domestic Cross Border

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2024



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

Chile Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2024



Facebook

Instagram

ESCAPESwithYOU

360 Fantastic

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900