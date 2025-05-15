403
Arab League Calls For Unified Message To End War In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit called on Thursday for a unified message to emerge from the Arab Summit in Baghdad demanding an immediate end to the war of extermination in Gaza and the adoption of joint positions on other Arab crises.
This came in his speech during the Arab Foreign Ministers' preparatory meeting for the 34th Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in Baghdad next Saturday.
Abul-Gheit mentioned that the Baghdad Summit coincides with an important historical moment in modern Arab history, and that great hopes are pinned on it, given that the Palestinian people are being subjected to one of the most horrific wars of extermination in history, as it their cause is the main cause of the Arab League and the Arab nation.
On other Arab crises, Abul-Gheit said that "everyone knows the dangers of the continuation of these crises and the heavy price that the Arab peoples are paying in their present and future."
"Our message must be one, and our vision of our intractable issues and difficult situations must form a unified vision, and our starting point must always be to strengthen Arab national security in its comprehensive concept. Crises in Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Libya affect collective Arab security and constitute a threat to stability in the region as a whole," he said.
Baghdad hosted the Arab Foreign Ministers' preparatory meeting for the 34th Arab Summit with the participation of Kuwait, represented by Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker. (pickup previous)
ahh
