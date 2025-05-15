'Firmly With The Nation': After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Mou With Turkey's Educational Institutions
"Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation," JMI posted on X while announcing the development.What did JMI say?
“Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders," Jamia Millia Islamia declared.
'Firmly with the nation': After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoU with Turkey's educational institutionsJNU suspends MoU
Jamia Millia's suspension of the MoU with Turkish academic institutions comes just a day after Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi announced the suspension of an academic MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University , citing“national security” consideration.Also Read | How much do Indians contribute to Turkey's tourism? Explained
“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice,” the university administration wrote on X.Why JNU, JMI are suspending MoUs?
JNU, JMI and other academic instituions' move comes amid growing backlash against Turkey for its backing of Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor . Ankara and Azerbaijan criticised India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.Also Read | Top traders' body to decide tomorrow on boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Launched on May 7, India's Operation Sindoor carried out“precise" strikes on nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to end Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed leadership. Touted as India's 'most significant' military action in five decades, Operation Sindoor was India's retaliatory attack for the Pahalgam horror that killed 26 people, majorly tourists.Backlash against Turkey
It is not just the Indian academia that has hit back at Turkey's decision to back Pakistan against India. From aviation, travel agencies, to fruit markets - Turkey's open support for Pakistan has sent tensions across all these sectors soaring.
Traders have called for a boycott of Turkish products, while several travel companies including Cox & Kings have begun cancelling trips to the once-popular West Asian destination.Also Read | 800 members of Gujarati group cancels trip to Turkey amid boycott clamour
In Maharashtra's Pune, fruit traders led the charge by announcing a boycott of Turkish apples . Their protest quickly gained traction, with vendors in Uttar Pradesh following suit, pledging to sever all commercial ties with Turkey in response to its stance supporting Pakistan.
