Yello Launches Hello App To Elevate Candidate Engagement At Campus Recruiting Events

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At these events, candidates juggle multiple sessions, interviews, and meetings - often relying on emails or printed packets to keep track of it all. For recruiters, that means manual outreach about schedule changes, a greater chance of confusion, unreliable ways to update candidates, and a missed opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

Hello App changes that.

Hello App helps employers give their candidates a centralized, mobile-first experience that reflects the employer's brand - including interview schedules and session details, all in one place. Push notifications keep candidates informed of real-time changes, while in-app content ensures they're prepared for every interaction with recruiting teams. Employers can also spotlight event staff and speakers, helping candidates feel more connected and confident going into each conversation.

Key benefits for employers include:



A personalized, branded schedule that updates in real time

Timely reminders to keep candidates informed and on track Tailored candidate engagement through a digital-first, interactive experience

Hello App helps recruiters reduce administrative work and ensure candidates never miss a key moment. Most importantly, it creates an event experience that reflects the innovation and organization today's early talent expects from employers.



Hello App is part of Yello's broader commitment to helping companies engage and convert top early career talent more effectively.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.

