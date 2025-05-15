Yello Launches Hello App To Elevate Candidate Engagement At Campus Recruiting Events
Hello App changes that.
Hello App helps employers give their candidates a centralized, mobile-first experience that reflects the employer's brand - including interview schedules and session details, all in one place. Push notifications keep candidates informed of real-time changes, while in-app content ensures they're prepared for every interaction with recruiting teams. Employers can also spotlight event staff and speakers, helping candidates feel more connected and confident going into each conversation.
Key benefits for employers include:
-
A personalized, branded schedule that updates in real time
Timely reminders to keep candidates informed and on track
Tailored candidate engagement through a digital-first, interactive experience
Hello App helps recruiters reduce administrative work and ensure candidates never miss a key moment. Most importantly, it creates an event experience that reflects the innovation and organization today's early talent expects from employers.
Hello App is part of Yello's broader commitment to helping companies engage and convert top early career talent more effectively.
About Yello
Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.
Media Contact:
Wes Kuhns
(312) 517-3200
[email protected]
SOURCE Yello
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
